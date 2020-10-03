BARBOURVILLE — The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcat volleyball program continued to make history after improving to 11-1 on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats were able to beat Knox Central on its home floor for the first time under Coach Laura Petrey.
Lynn Camp rallied from a 2-1 deficit to knock off the Lasy Panthers in a thrilling five-set match, 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, and 16-14.
“The win made a little small history for our team. In my six years of coaching, we have never been able to beat Knox central at home,” Petrey said. “In fact, it’s usually one of our worse games we play. I don’t know why. The girls kind of freak out. Maybe because they have always been the big dog for our district.”
The win, Lynn Camp’s second against Knox Central this season, improved the Lady Wildcats to a perfect 4-0 against 51st District opponents.
“Having a second win against them lets us know this could really be our year for the district title,” Petrey said. “It was a hard-fought game, and we need to clean some things up on our end, but very happy for the girls.”
Despite seeing her team fall behind 2-1, Petrey admitted she had faith her players would fight back.
“I contribute the never quitting to their passion to win,” she said. “It takes six girls out on the court to want the win and be on the same level. We have constantly talked about as coaches, they aren’t promised this season due to the pandemic. If this is our last game, we need to make sure we go out fighting with 110 percent. If we lose, we lose with a fight as well. Nothing less. We don’t want them walking off the court thinking the could have given more.
“We like where our girls are right now,” Petrey added. “Of course, there are always small things we need to work out to improve ourselves. But overall, we like how they are working together and the drive they all have for each other.”
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action today with a road game against Middlesboro, and will host Wolfe County at home Saturday at 3 p.m. during first-round action of the All ‘A Classic State Volleyball Tournament.
“We are all nervous about this Saturday’s game,” Petrey said. “I think it’s only natural. We as coaches are nervous for the girls. We want to see them big successful. We want to see them continue to make history this year. This is something the program has never done. And we have never seen this team before, it’s kind of scary in a season.
“I know my girls will go out and fight,” she added. “We of course want to make it past this round to really show how special this group of girls are. If we are able to do that, we will be the first 13th Region team to go to the second round from my understanding — that’s our goal. We all want that.”
