CORBIN — The cancellation of spring football practice due to COVID-19 has forced high school football coaches across the state to change their plans for spring but Lynn Camp Coach Allen Harris said it didn't change his team's routine compared to other teams.
Harris said due to lack of numbers and student-athletes playing various spring sports the past couple of years, it led to his team not participating in spring contact football. Instead, his players used the time to work on the fundamental parts of the game that didn't involve contact, according to Harris.
"We usually work on non-contact fundamentals," he said. "Passing tree, correct stances, and things like that. I think everyone is taking a hit right now by not being able to get any work in. However, for the sake of public safety, I think it's the right decision.
"I have pretty much treated this like any other dead period," Harris added. "This is giving kids time off and we will be starting from scratch when we do get to come back."
Harris said he's hoping things can get back to normal in the long run, on and off the playing field.
"I hope everything gets back to normal soon, not just football," he said. "I think, and I am just guessing, we probably won't go back to school this year and we probably won't be able to practice with our kids until late June or early July. I thought maybe the KHSAA would eliminate the dead period in the summer since we are in our current situation.
"I never dreamed that we would be in the situation we are in," Harris added. "Although I hate not being able to see my team, and I hate not being able to practice, I truly believe that we are doing the right thing by shutting everything down for the sake of public safety. I just hope we all get back to normal soon. Everybody needs it."
