PINEVILLE — Lynn Camp made history during the 51st District Volleyball Tournament’s championship game but the Lady Wildcats had to earn every point it won during the match thanks to a hard-fought effort by Knox Central.
Laura Petrey’s Lady Wildcats turned in a gutty effort by pulling out a five-set win over their rivals while putting an end to the Lady Panthers’ three-year reign in the 51st District.
With the win, the Lady Wildcat volleyball program became the first at Lynn Camp to win a region title (13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament) and district title in the same season. It also marked the first time and team in Lynn Camp history went undefeated (regular season and postseason) against district competition.
“All of the credit is due to the girls,” Petrey said. “We knew after the first game against Knox this was really going to be our season to accomplish what we have really wanted to do for the last couple of years. Through the ups and downs of COVID, the girls have never left the path of achieving a district title.
“It’s surreal to even think that we have made history for the school and how much the girls have accomplished,” she added. “It doesn’t seem like much for us to go undefeated but we have had several seasons not winning one game. To have such a turn around has I hope brought the recognition these girls and the school deserves.”
The Lady Wildcats were also able to secure their first district title since 2004 while Petrey is now tied with former volleyball coach Cody Dixon with the most career wins at 49. Their 17-2 mark has also given them the best winning percentage in program history.
Knox Central won the first set, 25-23, before seeing Lynn Camp battle and win the next two sets, 25-20, and 27-25, respectively. The Lady Panthers rallied to win the fourth set, 25-17, before seeing the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the fifth set before winning, 15-9.
“We all, as a team and coaches, we're not going to leave that gym without that title,” Petrey said. “We were not going to go down in the postseason after working so hard to get where we were. I commend not only my girls on the court but the bench and fans. For the fans to come out, support and cheer, I honestly felt they helped give those girls the push they needed when they were tired to keep going.”
