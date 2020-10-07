CORBIN — Lynn Camp is off to its worst start since 2011 when the Wildcats posted an 0-11 mark.
Allen Harris’ squad fell to 0-4 overall, and 0-1 in district play after digging itself an early hole, and couldn’t recover, losing to Pineville, 50-20.
“I felt like we played hard the whole game,” Harris said. “Our kids are young and we are still making a lot of mistakes. We committed six turnovers Friday night by not executing. We have more freshmen and sophomores starting than we do juniors and seniors and most of them only have one or two games of experience, so we are young all around but we continue to get better and the future is bright.
“Pineville was well-coached and they executed their game plan well,” he added. “Our kids played hard and continue to get better. We just have to stay the course and keep working.”
The Mountain Lions took advantage of two turnovers in the first half and built a 28-0 cushion but Lynn Camp answered with 14 unanswered points to cut its deficit to 28-14 at halftime.
Pineville (2-1, 1-0) scored on its opening possession of the second half and was able to take control of the game for good.
The Mountain Lions were able to find paydirt with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter after Devon Morris was able to break through the line of scrimmage and race 23 yards to give his team a 7-0 advantage.
An interception led to Pineville’s second touchdown after the Mountain Lions picked off a pass and was finally tackled at the Wildcat 36-yard line.
Pineville was able to score a few plays later with its second rushing touchdown of the game.
Reece Cap was able to score with an 11-yard touchdown run, pushing the Mountain Lions’ cushion to 14-0 with 1:38 left in the first quarter.
Lynn Camp’s misfortunes continued on the ensuing kickoff with Pineville recovering the onside kick and increasing its lead to 21-0 behind a five-yard rushing touchdown by Trevor kid, 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Another interception on the Wildcats next offensive possession led to another Mountain Lion rushing touchdown, this time a one-yarder from Capps, giving Pineville a 28-0 cushion at the 6:32 mark.
The Wildcats answered on their next possession with Ethan Lewis throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Gilbert to cut Lynn Camp’s deficit to 28-6 with 4:03 remaining.
Harris’ squad was able to hold on defense and force the Mountain Lions to punt the ball before making the score 28-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats’ offensive attack began to heat up, marching into Pineville territory as Luke Ledington scored on a one-yard run while also adding the two-point conversion.
The Mountain Lions began to distance themselves at the beginning of the third quarter as Braiden Lingar broke loose for a 20-yard score while adding the conversion to increase his team’s advantage to 36-14.
Capps’ third touchdown run, a 56-yarder at the 4:48 mark in the third quarter pushed Pineville’s advantage to a commanding 43-14 cushion.
The Wildcats never gave up, though.
Tylen Smith was able to score a touchdown for Lynn Camp on a six-yard run to make the score 43-20 with 10:21 left in regulation but the Wildcats couldn’t get any closer.
