Lynn Camp begins Hendrix era with convincing win over Washington County

CORBIN — The Darrell Hendrix era at Lynn Camp started off on the right foot as his Lady Wildcats won their season-opener against Washington County, 64-49.
Lynn Camp was in an 18-all tie at halftime before outscoring Washington County, 46-31, in the second half.
Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with 17 points while Abby Mabe finished with 13 points. Alexis Lowe added 11 points while Natalie Fanella finished with nine points.
The Lady Wildcats will be back in action today at home against Middlesboro at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.