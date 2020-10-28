MONTICELLO — Both Lynn Camp’s and Williamsburg’s boys and girls cross country teams earned bids to run in this weekend’s KHSAA State Cross country Meet after turning in impressive efforts this past week at the Class A, Region 6 Cross Country Meet.

Williamsburg placed second in the boys’ standing with 55 points while Lynn camp followed closely in third place with 61 points. On the girls’ side, Williamsburg (56 points) was able to clinch second place by edging out Lynn Camp by one point (57).

The Yellow Jackets had two runners place in the top 10 with Andrew Myers placing third while teammate Alex Coleman finished fifth. The Wildcats also had two runners placing in the top 10 with Logan Brock turning in a sixth-place effort while Ethan Blevins finished eighth.

Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe finished second in the girls' race while teammate Laren Partin placed 10th. Williamsburg also had two runners finish in the top 10 with Nevaeh Warren turning in a fifth-place effort while Heaven Warren followed in eighth place.

Class A, Region 6 Meet

Boys Team Scoring

1. Jackson County 45, 2. Williamsburg 55, 3. Lynn Camp 61, 4. Middlesboro 67, 5.Somerset 135, 6. Buckhorn 178, 7. Red Bird 179, 8. Lee County 183.

Boys Individual Results

Williamsburg

18:26.85 Andrew Myers 3rd

18:45.19 Alex Coleman 4th

20:14.59 Nick Baird 14th

20:24.06 Collin Taylor 16th

22:27.94 Aiden Swanson 29th

24:22.55 Ethan Moses 47th

27:08.44 Jacob Siler 53rd

Lynn Camp

19:08.06 Logan Brock 6th

19:20.70 Ethan Blevins 8th

20:05.74 Joseph Kerby 13th

20:51.68 Caleb Helton 17th

22:19.85 Jaden Stewart 28th

Girls Team Scoring

1. Middlesboro 37, 2. Williamsburg 56, 3. Lynn Camp 57, 4. Jackson County 62, 5. Buckhorn 5. 137.

Girls Individual Results

Williamsburg

22:09.29 Nevaeh Warren 5th

23:45.65 Heaven Warren 8th

24:09.44 Jamie Moses 11th

25:15.81 Ryan Fields 17th

27:21.35 Cassie Weiss 29th

28:01.60 Adrianna Wagers 33rd

28:45.34 Madison Taylor 38th

Lynn Camp

21:38.99 Abby Mabe 2nd

24:03.46 Laren Partin 10th

24:39.31 Catori Bunch 13th

26:27.10 Arabe Pennington 24th

26:45.88 Alissa Crumpler 25th

27:56.25 Halle Mills 32nd

29:36.93 Bella Blevins 42nd

