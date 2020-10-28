MONTICELLO — Both Lynn Camp’s and Williamsburg’s boys and girls cross country teams earned bids to run in this weekend’s KHSAA State Cross country Meet after turning in impressive efforts this past week at the Class A, Region 6 Cross Country Meet.
Williamsburg placed second in the boys’ standing with 55 points while Lynn camp followed closely in third place with 61 points. On the girls’ side, Williamsburg (56 points) was able to clinch second place by edging out Lynn Camp by one point (57).
The Yellow Jackets had two runners place in the top 10 with Andrew Myers placing third while teammate Alex Coleman finished fifth. The Wildcats also had two runners placing in the top 10 with Logan Brock turning in a sixth-place effort while Ethan Blevins finished eighth.
Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe finished second in the girls' race while teammate Laren Partin placed 10th. Williamsburg also had two runners finish in the top 10 with Nevaeh Warren turning in a fifth-place effort while Heaven Warren followed in eighth place.
Class A, Region 6 Meet
Boys Team Scoring
1. Jackson County 45, 2. Williamsburg 55, 3. Lynn Camp 61, 4. Middlesboro 67, 5.Somerset 135, 6. Buckhorn 178, 7. Red Bird 179, 8. Lee County 183.
Boys Individual Results
Williamsburg
18:26.85 Andrew Myers 3rd
18:45.19 Alex Coleman 4th
20:14.59 Nick Baird 14th
20:24.06 Collin Taylor 16th
22:27.94 Aiden Swanson 29th
24:22.55 Ethan Moses 47th
27:08.44 Jacob Siler 53rd
Lynn Camp
19:08.06 Logan Brock 6th
19:20.70 Ethan Blevins 8th
20:05.74 Joseph Kerby 13th
20:51.68 Caleb Helton 17th
22:19.85 Jaden Stewart 28th
Girls Team Scoring
1. Middlesboro 37, 2. Williamsburg 56, 3. Lynn Camp 57, 4. Jackson County 62, 5. Buckhorn 5. 137.
Girls Individual Results
Williamsburg
22:09.29 Nevaeh Warren 5th
23:45.65 Heaven Warren 8th
24:09.44 Jamie Moses 11th
25:15.81 Ryan Fields 17th
27:21.35 Cassie Weiss 29th
28:01.60 Adrianna Wagers 33rd
28:45.34 Madison Taylor 38th
Lynn Camp
21:38.99 Abby Mabe 2nd
24:03.46 Laren Partin 10th
24:39.31 Catori Bunch 13th
26:27.10 Arabe Pennington 24th
26:45.88 Alissa Crumpler 25th
27:56.25 Halle Mills 32nd
29:36.93 Bella Blevins 42nd
