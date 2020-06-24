It’s that time of the year.
Even though we weren’t able to crown a fastpitch champion this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting an end to all spring sports, that doesn’t mean I can’t go ahead and release my “very early” rankings for the 2021 season.
Yep, those usually are released at this time every year, so let’s get right to the rankings.
1. North Laurel
The Lady Jaguars graduate two solid players (Madison Higgins and Morgan Vaughn) but return a solid nucleus of young talent that makes them my pick as the team to beat next season.
Emily Sizemore will return as a junior, and she’ll be the front runner for the 13th Region Player of the Year award while players such as Rick Collett, Maddie Dagley, Hayley Griebel, Madison Parman, Hallie Proffitt, and Bailee Root return as well.
2. South Laurel
The Lady Cardinals graduated both Kenzie Jervis and Kelsey Dezarn, and those two were two huge offensive threats at the plate.
But they return a lot of young talent as well. Chloe Taylor, Katie Jervis, and Makayla Blair are a solid trio, and will provide a lot of offensive punch for South Laurel. Look for players such as Karly Gray, Jaylyn Lewis, Michaela Sullivan, and Madison Worley to provide a lot of punch offensively, too.
The key to the Lady Cardinals’ success could depend on their pitching.
3. Corbin
Whoever takes over as head coach of the Lady Redhounds will inherit a very young and talented team.
Corbin will have to replace Whitney Trosper and Adrianna Paul (both graduates) but the Lady Redhounds will return players such as Kaylee Morales, Shelby Stewart, Bailey Stewart, Rebecca Stewart, and Kalia Stidham. I’m also interested in seeing this young group of girls who are moving up from the middle school level.
4. Lynn Camp
The Lady Wildcats graduated a key player (Kaley Hendrickson) but could return some of the most experienced talent in the region next spring.
Coach Nikki Hendrix has done a fantastic job building Lynn Camp into a regional contender, and next season her team could go even deeper into postseason play.
The Wildcats return solid senior and junior classes, led by Madyson Roberts, Julia Shepherd, Halle Mills, Katelyn Miller, and Gabriella Carollo.
5. Clay County
Graduation hurt the defending region champions coming into this past season, and now they’ll be graduating four more players.
Even with the departures, Clay County will return some very talented young players who will be ready to defend the Lady Tigers’ regional crown.
6. Whitley County
I really believe the Lady Colonels would have won the region title this past spring but it’s going to be tougher in 2021 after graduating five seniors — Lindsey Shope, Baylee Wilson, Sarah Zachary, Hannah Rains, and Madison Smith.
Whitley County returns a lot of talent and is coached (Angela Singleton) by one of the best in the region, so don’t be surprised to see the Lady Colonels make a run next season.
7. Middlesboro
The Lady Yellow Jackets graduated two pitchers (Macey Mink and Hannah McCollough), so it will be interesting to see just how good they’ll be next season.
8. Knox Central
Amber Partin will return as one of the top pitchers in the region, while the Lady Panthers will return enough of an arsenal to contend for the 51st District crown despite graduating Morgan Warren, Hanna Messer and Jayci Cori.
9. Harlan County
The Lady Black Bears are another team that has a lot of young talent returning but they’re also going to have to replace five graduating seniors.
10. Bell County
The Lady Bobcats are a team to keep an eye on. Only two players graduated from a talented young roster.
