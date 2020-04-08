It’s been a month since I or fellow sportswriter Emily Adams-Bentley have covered a sporting event in the Tri-County.
The last game we covered was back on March 6, when the South Laurel Lady Cardinals upset tournament-favorite Sacred Heart during first-round action of the Sweet Sixteen.
Since the Lady Cardinals’ win, I feel like Emily and I have written interesting features and stories in both the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune during this time frame.
We've written features on Steve Wright’s South Laurel Cardinals’ amazing run from 2001 to 2008, to Corbin’s state football title runs in 1976, 1980 and 1982. We’ve also touched on the days when Team Jaguar reigned supreme while also taking a look at how special both Larry and Kaye Smith meant to the South Laurel softball program while they led the Lady Cardinals to three straight regional crowns in 2004, 2005 and 2006.
We are far from finished, though.
We’ve got a lot more ahead in the coming weeks in both the Times-Tribune and the Sentinel-Echo. We hope you enjoy them while reflecting on some of the most magical moments in the Tri-County. And, if you have any feature ideas, let us know. You can email myself (ldixon@thetimestribune.com) or Emily (eadams@sentinel-echo.com) with your ideas, and we will see what we can do.
Debbie Green out as Harlan County Lady Black Bears girls basketball coach
The Harlan Daily Enterprise reported Friday that Debbie Green is out after six years as coach of the Harlan County High School girls basketball program.
She confirmed Thursday she was no longer coaching after a meeting with school officials, citing a difference of philosophy.
Green posted a 129-48 record in six years, leading the Lady Bears to their first 13th Region Tournament title in 2018 with a team led by her daughter, all-state guard Blair Green, who recently completed her second season with the University of Kentucky basketball program. Green took over for Anthony Nolan, who compiled a 132-48 record in six years.
Whitley County Boys Basketball Coach search still ongoing
I received an update from Whitley County Superintendent John Siler that no coach has yet been hired to replace Jerry Overbey as Whitley County boys basketball coach.
The Colonels posted a 12-19 mark this past season while going 0-7 against 50th District competition.
