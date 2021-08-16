The South Laurel Lady Cardinals came away with a huge win on Monday night when they took on their crosstown rival North Laurel in the 13th Region girls’ soccer showdown.
Entering the game, the Lady Jaguars were riding a 22-game win streak against regional opponents, with their last loss coming to Corbin in the 13th Region finals way back in 2017. It was also the first time in 10 contests that North Laurel has lost to the Lady Cardinals, dating back to 2015.
While South Laurel’s win ended a historic run by the Lady Jaguars, Coach Jeremy Howard and his squad are not focused on the past. After losing to Southwestern in the opening game of the season, the Lady Cardinals have now put together two nice games in a row, defeating Middlesboro 8-0 last week and taking down North Laurel 5-2 on Monday.
Howard said that his team has still not played to their full potential, despite improving over the past two contests.
“Overall, I think we played much better this game than we did in our season opener against Southwestern,” said Howard. “We still missed a couple of opportunities that were right in front of the goal that we must finish if we are going to stay competitive.”
The Lady Cardinals were the first to strike on Monday night when Ashlyn Davis scored the first goal of the match at the 35:53 mark, putting her team ahead 1-0 early on. Maddi Mastin tied the game at 1-1 with a penalty kick for the Lady Jaguars to even the score.
South Laurel pulled out in front 3-1 with back-to-back goals by Josie Gill in the 23rd and 7th minutes.
The Lady Jaguars got their last score of the half on a kick from Mikaela Moore that cut the lead to 3-2 heading into the break.
North Laurel Coach Jessica Miller said that the combination of injuries and the lack of experience is hurting her team early in the season.
“I think we started off really strong and played better than we have so far this season,” said Miller. “Our main issue right now is the fact that many of our starters are injured and many of our girls are still very green. They are all gradually coming together, though, and slowly building chemistry with one another.”
The second half was all South Laurel. Davis scored her second goal of the night and Belle Dotson added another goal in the second half, as the Lady Cardinals cruised to the 5-2 win over North Laurel.
Howard said that he liked that his team had to adjust to the playing surface on Monday and were still able to put together a nice run on offense.
“We learned that playing on turf is completely different. The ball moves a lot differently and I think by the end of the game they were starting to figure it out,” said Howard. “We have a long way to go but this was a good start in our district play and a good solid win for us.”
With the win, the Lady Cardinals are now 2-1 on the year. They’ll return to action on Thursday, playing Model at home. North Laurel will travel to Garrard County on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.