Editor’s note: The story was written before the cancellation of this weekend’s 2020 KY NASP State Tournament in Louisville.
CORBIN — Oak Grove Elementary’s fourth- and fifth-grade Bruin BowBenders archery teams have been getting in their last practices of the week to prepare for this weekend’s 2020 KY NASP State Tournament in Louisville.
Oak Grove students that will be competing are Camren Bates, Evelyn Couch, Gabbie Hunt, Tanner Logan, Logan Mason, Lucas Mason, Jackson McLaughlin, Rylee North, Jaiden Powers, Amber Price, Emily Rice, Cameron Smith, Jaxon Taylor, Bryton Tye, Gabe Woods, and Malachi Zachary. The Bruin Bowbenders are coached by Janet Logan, Chris McKinney, and Jackie Wells.
The top 110 teams in the rankings after Regionals and State qualifiers move on to the State Tournament, as well as the top 150 individual shooters.
Coach Janet Logan reflected on her team’s past four years and is very proud of her team and their growth.
“We had individual archers qualify for state last year but this is the first time we've taken a team,” she said. “When we started competing four years ago, we didn't even have enough arrows for our first competition. We took zeros as scores because we didn't have enough arrows to cover bounce outs or defective arrows when shooting at our first tournament at South Laurel Middle School. We did the best we could with what we had and went from there. At the end of the tournament, the principal and coach from Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary in Laurel County invited us to a tournament at their school and took us under their wing, showed us the ropes, so to speak, and helped us get started.
“Since then, we've developed relationships with the other schools in Laurel County and Corbin, and have received very valuable tips and information over the past four years to develop our skills and turn into a much better team,” she added. “The archery community in our Tri-County schools is a pretty close-knit group. We face a lot of the same challenges and I feel that the schools and coaches are very supportive of each other and their archers.
Logan added that archery continues to grow and is an equalizing sport that allows each archer to have the same opportunity.
“They have the same number of shots in a match and size and gender doesn't matter,” she said. “Every archer competes as an individual, as well as contributing to their team score. In NASP, everyone competes with the same equipment so success is based entirely on skill. I love the fact that this sport attracts students that often get overlooked in other youth sports.
“I am very thankful for my former teacher assistant coach and my parent volunteers that have also served as assistant coaches over the past four years,” Logan added. “I think most people don't realize all of the hard work it takes to safely coach a bunch of students in archery. I'm extremely proud of this group of students and parents and am excitedly looking forward to this weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.