CORBIN — Little League baseball and softball action is heating up at both Rotary Park and the Corbin High School Softball Field.
Teams are beginning to hit stride as they make a run at their respective league’s championship. Listed below are standing for both baseball and softball.
Corbin Little Baseball Standings
• Standings are updated as 7-15-20
Little League Majors
Hometown Bank 3-0
Davis Salvage 4-1
State Farm 3-4
Pepsi Cola 0-5
Little League Minors
Angels 4-0
Dodgers 2-0
Cubs 2-0
Red Sox 3-3
Orioles 1-3
Reds 0-6
Coach Pitch
River Cats 6-0
Mud Cats 3-2
Lake Monsters 2-2
Bats 2-3
Hot Rods 2-4
Grasshoppers 0-4
Corbin Little Softball Standings
• Standings are updated as 7-15-20
Little League
Diamond Girls 3-1
Golden Gloves 2-2
Whitley Wonders 3-2-1
Dirty Divas 1-4-1
Coach Pitch
Ponytail Express 3-2
Grasshoppers 2-3
