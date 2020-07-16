CORBIN — Little League baseball and softball action is heating up at both Rotary Park and the Corbin High School Softball Field.

Teams are beginning to hit stride as they make a run at their respective league’s championship. Listed below are standing for both baseball and softball.

Corbin Little Baseball Standings

• Standings are updated as 7-15-20

Little League Majors

Hometown Bank 3-0

Davis Salvage 4-1

State Farm 3-4

Pepsi Cola 0-5

Little League Minors

Angels 4-0

Dodgers 2-0

Cubs 2-0

Red Sox 3-3

Orioles 1-3

Reds 0-6

Coach Pitch

River Cats 6-0

Mud Cats 3-2

Lake Monsters 2-2

Bats 2-3

Hot Rods 2-4

Grasshoppers 0-4

Corbin Little Softball Standings

• Standings are updated as 7-15-20

Little League

Diamond Girls 3-1

Golden Gloves 2-2

Whitley Wonders 3-2-1

Dirty Divas 1-4-1

Coach Pitch

Ponytail Express 3-2

Grasshoppers 2-3

