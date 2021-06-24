Little League All-Star coaches, and All-Star parents, I need your help

It's the best time of the year for Little Leaguers of all ages.
Little League All-Star action will be back in full swing starting Friday, and I’m asking Corbin, North Laurel, and South Laurel Little League All-Star coaches and parents for your help.
There is only one of me, and numerous tournaments are slated to begin Friday. This is actually the busiest time of the year, and I will only be able to be at one game at a time.
I want to make sure each respective All-Star team gets the credit they deserve, but to do so, I will need your help.
If you don’t see myself covering your team’s respective game, it more than likely means I am at another game somewhere in the 13th Region area. Please feel free to contact me through email (ldixon@thetimestribune.com) or my contact number (606-682-2799), and you can text me pictures of your respective game’s scorebooks after each game, win or lose, pictures of the game and if you’re a coach, you can even send quotes.
Or, if your respective teams are using the GameChanger App, please text me the name of your team that will appear on the app, and I’ll make sure to follow your team, and receive game information that way.
This goes out to all All-Star coaches, parents, or just fans in general. It’s going to be hard to get every game of every age group covered, so any help is appreciated.
