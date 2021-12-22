Lewis County hands Lady Colonels 59-46 loss

It was a tough night for the Whitley County Lady Colonels in the second round of the Mark Bromagen Ladycats Legend Tournament on Tuesday.
After defeating Paris in the opening game of the tournament, the Lady Colonels fell 59-46 to the Lewis County Lady Lions in their second game.
Whitley County struggled to get much going on the offensive end of the court. Their 46 points scored was there third lowest scoring output of the season, as the Lady Colonels connected on just six field goals in the second half.
Whitley County also shot just nine free throws in the matchup, compared to 27 from the Lady Lions.
Coach Sean Pigman said Lewis County’s size and physicality played a role in the loss, along with the free throw discrepancy, but he was pleased with the way his team fought through adversity.
“It was a tough night. They are big and physical. It’s hard to compete when the other team shoots 18 more free throws than you,” said Pigman. “Our kids battled and played very hard. I was proud of their effort.”
Lewis County took a 14-10 lead over the Lady Colonels after the first quarter. Mariss Douglas and Martina Ahumada scored nine of their team’s 13 points in the second quarter, but the Lady Lions connected on eight throws that helped them to a 31-23 halftime lead.
The Lady Colonels outplayed Lewis County in the third quarter. Taylor Rice, Kylee Brown, and Kaytlyn Collier all knocked down three-pointers in the third, cutting the lead to 44-48 entering the fourth.
With the game on the line, the Lady Colonels managed to connect on just two field goals in the fourth, while Lewis County went to the foul line nine times, making eight of them, on their way to the 59-46 win.
After the game, Pigman noted some of his players who played well on Tuesday.
“Kaytlynn Collier had a big game offensively for us,” said Pigman. “Kylie Brown and Taylor Rice also really played well today on both ends.”
Next up for the Lady Colonels will be a trip down south to Daytona, Fla., where they will participate in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic on December 27.
Whitley County 46, Lewis County 59
Whitley County 10 13 15 8 - 46
Lewis County 14 17 13 15 - 59
Whitley County (46) - Collier 11, Rice 10, Ahumada 9, Douglas 7, Kylee Brown 7, Bailey Brown 2
Lewis County (59) - Puente 17, D’souza 15, Weddington 14, Campbell 2, Johnson 11
