Let's give credit to local Little League presidents and board members

This past weekend wrapped up Little League regular season/tournament play across the Tri-County, and to say it was a major success this summer, is an understatement.
Credit goes out to Corbin Little League President Jeff Chadwell, North Laurel Little League President John Allen, and South Laurel Laurel Little League President Quentin Floyd along with their respective Little League Board Members for supplying and allowing the kids and parents of their respective leagues a safe opportunity to have a blast this summer.
The kids needed interaction with each other, and they needed to play ball with their friends.
The presidents along with their board members went into an unknown, scary territory in late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and found a way to make baseball and softball work for the kids in the Tri-County when they needed it the most.
I’m sure it wasn’t easy, and things might have been nerve-wracking at times, but they found a way to do so.
The folks at these three Little League organizations made things safe, and fun, and I’m sure the opportunity to give the kids the chance to play baseball and softball supplies them with many memories down the road.
Not only did the league presidents and board members have to make many changes to pull off something special this summer but so did all of the coaches in each league.
They had to adapt to new guidelines which wasn’t the easiest thing to do.
I covered two championship games on Saturday and in both games, the coaches were wearing their face masks the entire time in very hot conditions, but the masks were just one of many changes this summer.
The players in each respective league also had to adapt to the changes, and they did it well. The big thing that stood out to me is these kids were having the time of their lives, and that’s what Little League is about. For a couple of months, things seemed back to normal when the kids hit the diamond to play the game they love.
The founding principles of Little League are based on three simple character traits —courage, character, and loyalty.
Each of those was on display this summer when the kids of the Tri-County needed baseball and softball the most.
And to everyone that played a role in making sure this past summer was a success, job well done.
