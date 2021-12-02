Legacy Nissan Classic set to tip off today

LONDON -- Both Eddie Mahan's North Laurel Lady Jaguars and Nate Valentine's North Laurel Jaguars will be challenged in this week's Legacy Nissan Classic.
Mahan's Lady Jaguars will face off against 13th Region foe Bell County today at 6 p.m. while going up against Holy Cross on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Valentine's Jaguars have a top 20 battle with Greenwood on Friday at 8 p.m. while going up against Barren County on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Corbin, Lexington Catholic, Louisville Eastern, Lafayette, Letcher Central, and Newport Catholic Central will also be participating in the boys' games while North Laurel's seventh- and eighth-grade Jaguars will face off against Knox Central in the event as well.
"We have an outstanding field in the Legacy Nissan Classic this year," Valentine said. "We are once again very grateful to continue our partnership with Legacy Nissan of London. This will be an exciting three days of basketball for our local community featuring some of the state's top talent -- both boys and girls."
All of the event's games are listed below:
Thursday, Dec. 2
Girls
Junior Varsity
North Laurel vs. Bell County, 6 p.m.
Varsity
North Laurel vs. Bell County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
Boys
Seventh Grade
North Laurel vs. Knox Central, 5:30 p.m.
Eighth Grade
North Laurel vs. Knox Central, 6:30 p.m.
Varsity
North Laurel vs. Greenwood, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Girls
Varsity
North Laurel vs. Holy Cross, 1:30 p.m.
Boys
Varsity
Lexington Catholic vs. Louisville Eastern, Noon
Corbin vs. Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Montgomery County vs. CAL, 4:45 p.m.
Letcher Central vs. Newport Central Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
North Laurel vs. Barren County, 8 p.m.
