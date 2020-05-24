CORBIN — The 2020 version of the Lynn Camp Wildcat baseball team was set to surprise this spring. The Wildcats were coming off a seven-win season while returning a solid nucleus of talent that was ready to show they were much-improved.
Rob Ledington’s squad didn’t get the chance to show just how good they could have been this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the season.
“It was very disappointing because we truly would have earned the respect of our region with our improved play,” Ledington said. “It’s sad (the season was canceled), but It was the right decision.
“I absolutely don’t want to take anything away from some of the better teams that we have had in the past “ he added. “But this team would have been comparable to some of the better teams Lynn Camp has ever had.”
Ledington did say once things were postponed before the season started, he didn’t know what to expect.
“I was like everyone else,” he admitted. “I didn’t know. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”
Ledington said he felt “sad for his players” also mentioned, “kids adapt way better and easier than adults.”
“We just have to keep things in perspective,” he added. “Baseball is a game that prepares us for life. What matters most is how we respond to failure/the virus. We must remain positive and resilient. We will eventually get a hit if we just keep swinging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.