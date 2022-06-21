LEAGUE CHAMPS

CORBIN -- Davis Salvage scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to capture the Corbin Little League title by holding off Pepsi with a 5-3 victory in the tournament championship.
"Really happy for all the kids involved to enjoy success and make lifetime memories together," Davis Salvage coach Jimmy Hendrickson said. "It was a great baseball game that went back and forth, both teams played terrific.
"Our teams have a lot of respect for each other and I thought the game was played at a high level," he added. "A lot of big plays and performances by so many kids."
Jimmy Hendrickson's squad finished with a 16-1 record while capturing the regular season, and tournament championships in the progress.
"It's been a fun season," he said. "Little league baseball creates such a great environment for kids to learn and grow. It's a credit to the hard work and commitment of so many people including our community sponsors. Blessed to be a part of it."
Both teams scored a run apiece in the first inning, and two runs apiece in the third inning before Davis Salvage broke the game open in the fifth inning.
Paul Viars had the big hit in the game, a two-run triple that proved to drive in the winnings runs.
Viars finished with a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in four runs, and scoring once.
Jackson Marlow finished with a hit and an RBI while Easton Hendrickson had a hit and scored three runs. Gunner Duff also scored, and collected a hit in the win.
Easton Hendrickson picked up the win, tossing a complete game while allowing only two earned runs, four hits, and finishing with 13 strikeouts.
Eli Maynes led Pepsi with an inside-the-park home run while finishing with a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Brett Estep had two hits and scored once while Brody Hart finished with a hit, and a run scored. Estep took the loss, pitching five innings while allowing one earned run and striking out 10 batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.