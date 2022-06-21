League Champions ...

The Reds captured the Corbin Minor League Tournament championship by picking up a 2-1 win over the Padres. The Reds finished with a perfect 14-0 record. Members of the team are -- Front Row, left to right, Bentley Campbell, Lenox Griffin, Cole Moore, Easton Taylor, Kayson Grubb, Colton Campbell, and Brody Allen. Second Row, left to eight, Ty Foley, Gatlin Godsey, Gabriel Weymers, and Quinton Owens. Back Row, left to right, coaches Garrett Johnson, Michael Campbell, and Chris Griffin. Not pictured -- Conner Moyers, and Declan Thompson. | Photo contributed