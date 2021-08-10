Leadership will play a big role in Yellow Jacket cross country team's success this season

WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Berta’s Williamsburg Yellow Jacket cross country team is looking to take things one step further this season after finishing as regional runner-up last year.
With a strong foundation of runners returning, Berta is excited to see what his team can accomplish.
“Our seasoned runners are eager to help develop the new runners and help them to see great success this season,” he said. “The schedule this year is going to be very challenging for our runners but they are excited to embrace the challenge to see success for the entire team.”
Juniors Alex Coleman and Nick Baird return along with eighth-graders Ethan and Evan Moses.
“Alex is really excited about the upcoming season,” Berta said. “He has made great strides in practice and he is ready to challenge not only himself but also his teammates.
Nick has been with the cross country team since he was in eighth grade,” he added. “He has been right alongside Alex striving to improve. These two athletes have a strong dedication to the team allowing the younger runners to look up to them. Ethan and Evan Moses most of the time referenced as ‘The Twins’. They are strong young athletes who are always looking to improve.”
Strong, older leadership looks to be a strength this season for the Yellow Jackets while the lack of overall experience is a concern.
“This leadership by my junior runners helps to lead our younger athletes to success,” he said. “These athletes are dedicated to the team and the success of each runner not just their own success. The Jacket cross country teams pride themselves on being a family.
“Just like the girls' team, we have a lot of new runners coming out,” Berta added. “This is an area of concern right now because we have only Four returning athletes who ran varsity last season. Although we have a younger team, our athletes are working hard to see great success in the season. I have strong confidence in the abilities of my team this year. They all have the drive to win the region title. They are aware of the competition that is out there but is willing to work hard to compete.”
