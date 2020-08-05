CORBIN — The KHSAA’s decision to push the high school football season back into September was the right thing to do, according to Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris.
The season was slated to begin on Aug. 21 but will now kick-off three weeks later on Sept. 11.
“I think that the KHSAA is doing everything they can to ensure our kids have a season within reason,” Harris said. “We are very excited to get to play this year, and canceling a few games I believe was the right decision. Our kids are young and hungry to play and they are pumped about getting to play this year.”
The new starting date to the season did affect some of Lynn Camp’s scheduling though.
“We lost a game to Frankfort and Jackson both are home games, so it cuts our home games down but that’s a small price to pay to get to have a football season,” Harris said.
Even with the changes to his team’s schedule, Harris is just happy to see a date put in place that signifies the start of the season. He is also pleased with the practice guidelines the KHSAA released last week.
“As for the season’s date to begin, it takes the uncertainty away and helps you decide now how to move forward,” he said. “I also think as long as every team follows the guidelines it is a fair and adequate way to play the season. Knowing the timelines makes it easier to move forward.”
As the days count down to Sept. 11, Harris said he anxiously awaits his team’s first game of the season. Currently, Lynn Camp’s first game is slated to be on the road against Middlesboro.
“I want what everyone wants right now, for life to get back to normal, and however much we can do that for ourselves helps all of us tremendously,” he said.
