The North Laurel and South Laurel Little League programs will be delaying their seasons until at least May 11 after a recommendation made by the Little League International Board of Directors.
Originally, the Little League International Board of Directors recommended that the Little League programs be delayed until April 6 but have since pushed back the start date to May 11 based on recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both South Laurel Little League President Quentin Floyd and North Laurel Little League President John Allen said the pushback date will certainly change their normal seasons but both have intentions to ensure children get to play a full season.
“With the original date of April 6th, it wasn’t as bad,” Floyd said. “There’s a lot of prep work involved, so we try to get all our kids registered and do what we call an evaluation day where we bring the kids out and we run them through some drills and use that to split the talent pool up so we have competitive teams in every division. We normally draft in the last week of March, so with the deadline being pushed to April 6th, that would have put us a couple weeks behind but pushing it back May 11th, that’s six additional weeks and it’s definitely going to change things.”
Despite the delay, though, both presidents are hopeful that the leagues will be ready to go as soon as they have been told they may do so.
“It is going to put us behind but if we start on that date, we plan on being ready to start then, as far as getting the teams together,” Allen said. “I think we’ll be able to make preparations to be able to have a full season just with a delay but it is going to put us behind.”
“Our goal is that whenever this thing clears up and we’re given the go-ahead to proceed further, then we’ll do that,” Floyd said. “If it’s in May, if it’s in June or if it’s in July, no matter when it is, our goal is still to provide the opportunity for the kids in this area a chance to play baseball and softball, whenever that may be.”
There has been no decision made yet on what will happen with Little League All-Stars this season but the two expect that to be addressed in an upcoming meeting with the local Little League presidents.
“Normally we have to stop in mid-June for All-Stars but there’s a possibility that they may extend the season longer into the summer so the kids will be able to play the whole season, it’ll just be pushed back some,” Allen said.
“The later they push it, because we have the regular Little League season and then all our local leagues around here participate in All-Stars and normally the All-Stars starts around the third week of June, so obviously the further they push it back, the more it will affect that,” Floyd.
Both leagues are still accepting registrations. Floyd and Allen are urging parents to register their children for the upcoming season as soon as possible to help the leagues to begin preparing for the season.
“We’re still taking registrations and are encouraging kids to register because when the time comes, we want to be able to get started,” Floyd said. “The more that go ahead and get registered, the more ready we will be once we get the all clear. There’s a lot of behind the scenes things that takes place. It allows us to be better prepared for when the decision has been made that we can play.”
Parents may register their children online. The website to register for North Laurel Little League is www.northlaurellittleleague.com and the website for South Laurel Little League is www.southlaurellittleleague.com. Online registration will remain open until April 5 for South Laurel Little League and April 6 for North Laurel Little League.
Any and all updates to Little League and Little League All-Stars will be posted to both the North Laurel and South Laurel Little League Facebook pages, along with their websites.
