When Josh Riley was a young athlete in Laurel County, he always dreamed of playing professionally, he just didn’t know it was going to be as a professional softball player.
Like hundreds of men in London, Riley joined a slow-pitch softball league back in 2007 and started playing on the weekends. It gave him the chance to continue to compete against others while playing a sport he enjoyed. After being asked to join a more competitive league that was sponsored by Scott Tincher, Riley was discovered as a talented softball player, as he worked his way through the ranks.
In 2013, he began playing in his first conference in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA), as a professional. This meant he was playing 12-15 weekends per year, being sponsored by companies who were in giving him products and money, and playing against the top competition in the United States.
Riley said when he first started out playing in 2007, he had no idea just how big softball was at the national level. Once he started playing professionally in 2013, he knew it was a whole new world.
“I played in my first conference in 2013, and from there, it was more or less playing 12-to-15 weekends a year, jumping around a couple of different teams and conferences, with some different sponsors through 2017,” said Riley. “Even in 2010 when I was starting to play around the state, I was oblivious that this went to the level to where I am now. I didn’t know some sponsorships would pay you to play on the weekend and swing a certain type of bat or use a certain piece of equipment. I played the game because I love it, not for the sponsorships, but I had no clue it was like this.”
It was in 2017 that Riley was picked up by a professional team in New York and started to make a big name for himself. He played for them for a year, then moved to Smash-It Sports Thunder in 2018. Last year, Riley joined Resmondo and hopes to finish out his career with the club.
Back in October, Resmondo won the 2020 USSSA Men’s Major World Series title. Riley was named as part of the Men’s Major All-World Team.
Because of his success, Riley has now reached the pinnacle of the professional softball world. Last season, he led the country in hitting, with a batting average of .786. This led Worth, a large manufacturer of softball equipment, to design and name a new softball bat after Riley. The “JR786” is Riley’s signature bat, named after the former South Laurel star.
“I had a small sponsorship with Worth at the time. They provided me with equipment to use. In 2019, I led the country in batting average at .786, and that is where the name of the bat came from,” said Riley. “It was just a surreal moment for me. When I first started playing, it was just for the love of the game, and it still is, but there is a lot of work that goes into it. I dedicate all the time I have to the game. Surreal is about the only word I have for it.”
With Riley’s success comes sacrifice. While the sponsorship products and extra money give him an incentive to keep playing professional softball, he still has a full-time job as a UPS driver. He has to find time to balance his family life, work like, and softball life. That means long days that may take a toll on him at times, but are worth it.
“My typical day consists of me waking up at 5 AM, cooking breakfast, working out until eight, taking my oldest daughter to school, and going to work from about nine to whenever I’m finished around six or seven,” said Riley. “I have enough time in the evening to spend time with my wife and kids and get both kids to bed. Sometimes I don’t get in bed until midnight or later, and then start all over.”
That is the type of dedication it takes to be one of the best softball players in the world. Several people have helped Riley along his journey to where he is, and he said he wouldn’t be playing at the professional level without them.
“I obviously like to thank my wife and kids and my family for traveling with me and supporting me even when I’m gone,” said Riley. “A special thanks goes out to Tim Wagers, Craig Tincher, Rick Proffitt, Shaun Ballard, Chad Mullins, and John Tuttle. They all had a huge hand in guiding me and helping me along the way to get me to where I am today.”
