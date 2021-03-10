After rallying to tie the game in the fourth quarter, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets lost on a late game mistake on Monday night, dropping a 61-59 loss to the Lynn Camp Wildcats in the 13th Region matchup.
With the game tied at 59-59 and just seconds remaining on the clock, the Yellow Jackets got the ball and quickly called a timeout in hopes of setting up a last second shot to win the game. Unfortunately for Williamsburg, they were out of timeouts and a technical foul was assessed. Lynn Camp’s Luke Ledington stepped up to the line and knocked down two free throws to give his team the lead and the win.
Williamsburg Coach Eric Swords did not blame the late gaffe on the loss, but said rebounding played a bigger role in the loss.
“I thought our kids played a great game,” said Swords. “We put ourselves in position to win. We were a few box outs away from winning that game. Our kids will bounce back and continue improving.”
The Wildcats controlled the game for much of the first half. Williamsburg struggled to get much going on offense, but managed to knock down a few three-point shots in the first two quarters to help them stay in the game.
The third quarter was the turning point in the game for the Yellow Jackets. Micah Steely went to work for Williamsburg in the third, scoring nine points in the period. Gavin Thomas added a big three-point shot and Steely and Connor Ray knocked down another one apiece, as the Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 44-41 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was back and forth until the Yellow Jackets tied the game up at 59-59 with seconds left. A technical foul and two made free throws by Luke Ledington later, and the Wildcats came away with the 61-59 win.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle, who finished the game with 19 points. Spencer Gilbert scored 15 and Elijah St. John added nine.
Steely led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points. Thomas added four.
Coach Rodney Clarke said he was happy with the way his team played and the effort they showed to hang on for the win.
“It was a hard fought game tonight. Both teams competed tonight and that’s expected in a rival game,” said Clarke. I’m proud of our guys for keeping their composure. The basketball God’s were shning on us tonight.”
