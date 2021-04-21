A late rally gave the Corbin Lady Redhounds the win on Tuesday night when they defeated the Whitley County Lady Colonels 6-5 in the 50th District showdown.
It was the second time in as many games that the Lady Redhounds have managed to close out a close win, after defeating North Laurel 6-5 on Monday.
Coach Crystal Stidham said it was another great night for her team and shows how much improvement they have made this year.
“What another night for my Lady Redhounds. Every district matchup is a battle. Whitley is always going to be a tough battle and we hung in there and pulled out the win tonight,” said Stidham. “I’m just so proud of my team's strides and their never give up attitudes they are bringing to each and every game.”
After two scoreless innings, Whitley County got on the board first, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Jaycie Monhollen got the Lady Colonels on the board with a single to left field that scored Katy Powers and Chelsey Logan to give Whitley County the 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Ryleigh Petrey scored on a double by Katybeth Kelly to give the Lady Colonels the 3-0 lead after three.
Down 3-0, Corbin rallied by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth and four more runs in the top of the fifth to go up 6-3. Whitley County scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, but could not score again to send the game to extra innings.
Kallie Housely led the Lady Redhounds with two hits and four runs batted in. Shelby Stewart and Rebecca Stewart each had two hits, while Kaylee Morales, Alayna Reynolds, and Kalia Stidham each had one.
Monhollen had one hit and two runs batted in for Whitley County. Kelly finished with a triple and drove in one run.
Shelby Stewart went the distance for Corbin on the mound. She gave up seven hits and five runs, while striking out eight batters. Mackenzie Lunsford pitched for the Lady Colonels, allowing nine hits, six runs, and striking out five.
