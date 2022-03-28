WHITLEY COUNTY — It was a clash between two of the top teams in the 13th Region on Monday night when the North Laurel Jaguars visited the Whitley County Colonels in the regional showdown.
The Jaguars came away with a 5-2 victory over the defending 13th Region champions, with a late game push that was too much for the Colonels in the end.
With the game tied at 2-2 after six innings, the Jaguars scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take the 5-2 lead. Whitley County failed to score in the bottom of the inning, giving the win to North Laurel.
Coach Jeremy Shope said that his team has to do a better job of playing the role of the defending regional champions and it is on him to get them there.
“I have to do a better job of getting our team better. It is different being the team that everyone is gunning for,” said Shope. “We’re not doing a good job of defending our turf. Hats off to North Laurel. They were better than us tonight.”
The highlight of the game was really the pitching from both teams. Corey Broughton pitched a complete game, seven innings for the Jaguars, picking up the win. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs, while striking out five batters.
Mason Croley started on the mound for the Colonels. He pitched the first six and one-third innings for Whitley County, before leaving the game in the top of the seventh. Croley allowed just four hits, but gave up four earned runs, while striking out 11 batters. Grant Zehr recorded the final two outs of the inning, allowing two hits and one earned run.
Coach Darren McWhorter said that his team was glad to finally get a win against Whitley County after losing seven straight games to the Colonels.
“It was a good win for us on the road. We haven’t had much luck with Whitley County the last couple of years,” said McWhorter. “It was a pitcher’s duel. Croley threw really well but Corey Broughton matched his performance on the mound.”
Both teams scored once apiece to open the first inning. With the game tied at 1-1, a single from Croley scored Walt Hellard to put the Colonels on top 2-1.
North Laurel responded in the top of the fifth when Chase Keen doubled on a line drive to right field to score Caden Harris and tie the game at 2-2.
After Gavin Hurst walked to open the seventh inning, he was brought home three batters later on a single from Austin Smith to put the Jaguars ahead 3-2. Hellard singled at the next at-bat to bring home Keen and Eli Sizemore, to extend the North Laurel lead to 5-2 and give them the win.
Broughton wasted no time ending the game in the bottom of the seventh forcing two fly-outs and striking out one batter.
With the win, North Laurel moved to 5-2 on the year. They will take on Madison Southern at home on Tuesday. Whitley County dropped to 4-5 on the season. They’ll play Clay County on Thursday.
