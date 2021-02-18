BEREA — It was a game South Laurel let slip away.
Chris Souder’s Lady Cardinals entered their matchup against Berea Friday, winners of eight of their last nine games, but their red-hot play came to an end after dropping a 57-55 heartbreaker to the Lady Pirates.
South Laurel (9-7) led 34-22 at halftime before seeing Berea rally and win the game on a last-second 3-pointer. The Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Cardinals 35-21 in the second half, including, 20-10, during the fourth quarter.
“We just flat out got outworked tonight,” Souder said. “It is very disappointing because I felt like we were turning the corner but obviously I was wrong. We have to go back to the drawing board. “It’s a disappointing night that is for sure. I hate to say it but we got just what we deserved. The more deserving team won tonight.“
Berea came up with clutch shooting during the game’s final 16 minutes, knocking down 10 of its 12 3-pointers while five of those came during the fourth quarter.
Raegan Jones led South Laurel with 17 points while Rachel Presley scored 13 points and Emily Cox finished with 10 points.
