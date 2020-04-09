LONDON — To this day, when South Laurel softball is mentioned, the names Larry and Kaye Smith still come to mind for most.
Larry, who passed away last year, and Kaye served South Laurel tirelessly for 16 years as coaches for the Lady Cardinal softball team while building up the program into one of the best in the state.
The pair are known as two of Laurel County’s most winningest coaches with 444 wins and 161 losses in their 16 years coaching South Laurel softball. Larry and Kaye coached eight seasons with 29 or more wins while leading their team to eight district titles and four region championships.
“We coached as a team and we each had a role in the success of the SLHS Cardinal Softball team,” Kaye said. “We complemented each other well and had several great assistant coaches and dedicated players. Together, we worked hard to achieve team goals. The teams we coached throughout our career compiled some impressive records.”
The pair also coached two Miss Softballs in Sarah Hawkins (2001) and Emily Gaines (2010) who were both inducted into the KY Prep Softball Hall of Fame. Larry and Kaye were inducted into the KY Prep Softball Hall of Fame in 2000, as well.
“Looking back at these numbers and our teams’ success brought back great memories that Larry and I had coaching together,” Kaye said. “One of the most memorable things he (Larry) would do during a very competitive game would be to call timeout and go talk with the team. He would say nothing softball specific but he would encourage them to relieve the pressure. He had a knack at helping them feel less pressure by making comical comments. It was amazing the number of times he did this and it always seemed to help. They truly respected Larry and always tried their hardest to focus on the task at hand.”
Perhaps some of the most memorable years were from 2004 to 2006 when the Lady Cardinals captured three straight region titles to prove their dominance in the 12th and 13th Regions.
“The 2004 through 2006 years proved to be very special for our Lady Cardinals,” Smith said. “Winning three straight region titles can be credited to the great athletes we coached during that time. The players had the determination to be successful and were able to showcase their talents and skills. They possessed the characteristics that I don’t see in a lot of sports today. They were proud to wear the South Laurel logo on their uniform and it was all about the team and not them as individuals. Anyone could see their dedication and work ethic by the way they presented themselves on the field. There was no whining about practice or playing time for certain players. Instead, we saw those teams respect their teammates and other teams that we played. They knew that if they wanted a position on the team, they had to earn it.”
In 2004, the Lady Cardinals defeated Southwestern 3-1 in the region championship that started South Laurel’s dominance at the region level. South Laurel met crosstown rival North Laurel in the 2005 region title game where the Lady Cardinals were able to defeat the Lady Jaguars 2-1 for the region championship.
The Lady Cardinals once again faced off with North Laurel in the semifinal round of the region tournament where South Laurel prevailed in 12 innings to defeat the Lady Jaguars 2-1 and move on to the 13th Region championship game where the Lady Cardinals defeated Middlesboro.
At a time when North Laurel was dominating in the region, Kaye said it was huge to see her Lady Cardinals come together to defeat the Lady Jaguars two years in a row.
One of Kaye’s favorite memories from that time was seeing her team defeat North Laurel in 2006 in the semifinal round of the region tournament in 12 innings.
“North Laurel earned their dominance with great teams from the inception of fast pitch softball,” Kaye said. “Their talent as a team was something that all teams in the region looked up to and wanted to become. They were well-coached. They always seemed to have a great pitcher as well as great offense and defense. They were our measuring stick. We took several losses from them but we learned a lot after each loss and tried to focus on the positives from those losses. Once we strung together a few wins against them, our team grew confident and realized they measured up against them. In the semifinals of the 2006 region, we went 12 innings with North Laurel. That game could have gone either way. Our team had the confidence and fortitude to close the game out.”
“The 2004 through 2006 years were remarkable,” Kaye added. “After building confidence and determination, we advanced to the state tournament for three straight years. The team was great to coach and I am glad we had the opportunity to coach them. They were also a great group of girls that got along well as teammates. They accomplished so much as individuals and as a team. They also showed respect and loved the sport of softball.”
While Kaye said that the awards and district and region titles will always be special, she is most proud that she and her husband played a part in the development of so many young student athletes’ lives.
“I am most proud to have been given the opportunity to assist in molding the players to always be positive and always do their very best,” she said. “We taught them to never give up and fight down to the last inning. I will always be proud of their accomplishments and how important it is to work as a team.”
It’s been 10 years now since Kaye has retired from coaching the Lady Cardinals. Though Larry may be gone, the memories that Kaye made with her husband live on. Kaye holds all those memories she made with Larry alongside her and all those relationships she made along the way near to her heart.
“I still have a great love for the game and all the memorable times we spent together with our teams,” she said. “I miss the exciting games, the sounds of laughter and chatter of the players on the field and on the bus. I also miss seeing the excitement when a player hits her first home run, catches a fly ball to keep the other team from scoring or strikes out the best hitter on the opposing team. I will always keep those memories close to me. I miss the game, the players and the coaches but I plan to watch as much softball as I can.”
