Larkey's Jaguars will travel to play Louisville Trinity

LONDON -- North Laurel coach Chris Larkey saw an opportunity, and ran with it.
Larkey's Jaguar football team will become the first southeastern Kentucky school to play one of the big Louisville Catholic schools since Corbin faced off against St. X in 1950 when North Laurel travels to play state and national power, Louisville Trinity, on Nov. 6.
"When the KHSAA opened up an extra week in November, we couldn't find an opponent," Larkey explained. "I called and asked schools all around us, and they either didn't return the calls or they already had a game on that date. So why not play Trinity?"
North Laurel is young but talented, and also has a freshman class that captured a state championship as eighth-graders last season.
"The way I look at it is we are going to be young, and this will be a great experience for our kids," Larkey said. "We've had teams in the area play Belfry, Johnson Central and Covington Cath, but no one has been able to go play a team the caliber of Trinity.
"They're probably the best team in the state and will be ranked in the nation," he added. "This allows our kids to see what you have to do to become a top-notch program. You can watch all of the game film you want, but to be able to see it firsthand in a game is a different type of animal. This will also give our kids the chance to do something a lot haven't had the opportunity to do. They'll be able to play in the best stadium in the state, too."
Larkey said the players that he's talked to are more than excited to have an opportunity to play Trinity.
"They are really excited. This will be the biggest stage they'll play on except for playing in the state championship," he said. "This also lets our kids know we aren't scared to let them see what they can do against a team like Trinity. It may not turn out good but then again, it may not turn out as bad as people think. Our kids are wanting to go up there, and they're going to compete."
