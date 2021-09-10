Larkey's Jaguars looking to remain unbeaten

LONDON — Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars might have had last week off but it didn’t keep them from continuing to work hard while preparing for the remainder of the season.
The Jaguars are a perfect 2-0 after beating traditional mountain powers Bell County and Breathitt County. They will now travel a long trek this week to face off against Shelby Valley.
“We did run and lift a lot more than we usually do,” Larkey said. “Kids get out of shape easily and we have to keep them in shape during the season. Our kids saw that, too, and by end of the week, they were doing better. We also watched a lot of films.
“We’ve played two teams that weren’t even on our schedule initially,” he added. “But I knew we had a chance to be good and so far the kids have worked very hard and achieved some of their goals so far.”
North Laurel will have to bring its ‘A’ game to the table against the Wildcats, who are 2-1 with wins over Pike Central (59-32), and Floyd Central (16-14). Their lone loss came against Letcher Central (50-13).
Larkey is concerned about what Shelby Valley brings to the table along with the long trip his team has to make.
“It’s tough when you make a long trip and play a very good team,” he admitted. “Our kids have to focus on what’s at hand and learn that 2-0 is behind them.”
The Wildcats are led by quarterback Russ Osborne, who has passed for 448 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Tailback Jaydon Newsome leads Shelby Valley with 408 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Receiver Brady Bentley is the Wildcats' main receiving threat. He’s caught nine passes for 157 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Ratliff has seven catches for 112 yards.
Shelby Valley’s defense is allowing 283 rushing yards per game and only 36 yards per game through the air.
“Shelby Valley has a very wide-open offense,” Larkey said. “They have a good quarterback and running back and fast wide receivers. They run a lot of RPOs and play very tough defense. They just came off a win over a strong Pike Central team in the Pike County Bowl and it’s going to be a tough game with all the stuff they do.
“To win the game, we had better put pressure on the quarterback, and the kids had better do their assignments and not what they want to do,” he added. “If they play as a team and do what they are supposed to do, it allows the other guy to make the play, then we can win. It’s when kids try to do stuff they aren’t supposed to do and you lose. We are hopeful to get to play but every week brings a new challenge and possibilities of a different opponent due to COVID.”
