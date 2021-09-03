Larkey's Jaguars in perfect spot during off-week

LONDON -- Chris Larkey's North Laurel Jaguars are 2-0 for the first time since 2017 after knocking off two tradition-rich schools —Bell County and Breathitt County.
The Jaguars picked up their wins due to their athleticism, being physical, and displaying impressive play on both sides of the ball.
"I think our kids have been playing physical the last two weeks," Larkey said. "They have played two mountain teams that have won multiple state titles and are rich in tradition. This has allowed our kids to get some respect and recognition from those teams that we haven't played in a very long time. I'm pretty happy with our defense, they are playing some physical ball right now, offensively we are doing what we need but still need to be able to run the ball better.
"Beating Bell and Breathitt is a huge boost to the kids and program," he added. "When you think of tough mountain teams, these two teams are usually mentioned. I'm just glad the kids are getting some respect and recognition from those schools and areas."
Despite the early success, Larkey said his players know there is a lot of work to do in the near future.
"Our kids realize we have a good chance to have a good season," he said. "They also know we have a lot of work to do.
"The positives are that we are healthy and 2-0," he added. "We can take a week to work on certain things and get back to focusing on the next team. The only concern is kids losing focus because they may think they have an off week which means take a week off."
Speaking of off weeks, Larkey's squad won't be back in action until Sept. 10.
"We will work on the next team, we will keep running to stay in shape, and lifting to maintain our strength," Larkey said. "There is no rest on an off week."
