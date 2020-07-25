LONDON — North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey likes what he has seen out of his Jaguar players so far this summer.
Despite not being able to have any practices with contact yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Larkey’s Jaguars continue to work hard on the practice field.
“The kids have been showing up great, I think they are super bored and realize how much they have missed what has been taken from them in March,” Larkey said. “The contact is no big deal, we can’t hit in summer anyway. We are going about practice like we do always.”
Many prognosticators are tagging North Laurel as a sleeper team in their respective district in Class 5A even though when regular season play will begin remains up in the air.
“Our kids are very positive, they are a great group who is very close and work hard against each other,” Larkey said. “As for the unknown, it’s bad that we haven’t been given as much information as what the KHSAA is looking for. We don’t know more now than 3 weeks ago. It just keeps getting pushed back more. I’m still not sure what to think of having a season.”
With being limited on what they can do on the practice field, Larkey said he feels more like a fitness trainer with “being limited on what we can do.”
“Our kids are working hard and just love being around their buddies,” he said. “I guess kids wonder how all these travel teams are allowed to go play and Little League going on but there are still so many restrictions of high school sports. I think getting these kids back out to working out was the best thing so far, they need to get back in shape and stay healthy so their immune systems can stay strong.”
