Lady Yellow Jackets willing to put in the hard work to capture cross country region title

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket cross country coach Bryan Berta is excited to see the season begin with some familiar faces returning combined with some new runners.
“They are eager and excited to work hard for the upcoming season,” Berta said.
Senior Madison Taylor returns to the team, and is described by Berta as a “hard worker” during practices, and meets.
“She strives to make each of her teammates feel like family,” Berta said. “This kind of leadership is what it takes to see success in our sport.”
Jacobs said some of her team’s strengths this season will be the number of athletes she has returning.
“They are seasoned athletes who lead the team with confidence,” he added. “The experience they bring to the table is second to none for a successful season.”
With that said, Berta admitted he does have some concerns.
“Each year we see new athletes who join our team,” he said. “This year, we are struggling to see new athletes join our team. Our girls have made a strong effort to implement a new running program to target the younger kids in our school. Although it will be challenging during the regular season, we are hoping to be prepared to see good results during the postseason.”
Berta said he’s excited to see what this year holds with a region runner-up finish secured from last season.
“We have a strong group of girls who are willing to put in the work to capture a regional title,” he said.
