WILLIAMSBURG — After suffering through a winless season in 2019, Williamsburg Softball Coach Andrea Winchester and her Lady Yellow Jacket softball team were more than ready to show just how improved they were this spring.
Ellis felt her team could surprise after winning its preseason scrimmage back in March but due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 spring sports season, the Lady Yellow Jackets were able to show what they could do on the diamond.
“This was super tough for us as coaches and for the players,” Winchester said. “We were looking forward to having a much better season this year than last. We were able to get a scrimmage in before everything shut down, and we won that. It was such a good feeling compared to what we went through last year.
“So much time and hard work have been spent preparing for something that ultimately doesn’t even happen,” she added. “It’s so sad and aggravating and heartbreaking and so many other things we could call it. I know all the other coaches out there feel the same way. All that hard work, for nothing. I looked for us to be so much better than we were last year. I expected to win some games and hopefully make a run at All ‘A’. I think we definitely would’ve surprised people this year. Everyone improved this offseason.”
Winchester said she had hoped the season would happen but realized that it wasn’t going to be once things began to get pushed back.
“We just took it one day at a time. I had hopes that this would blow over in time for us to get some games in but the dates just kept getting pushed back further and further,” she said. “About mid-April was when I realized that we probably wouldn’t have a season.
“I just hate it for these girls,” Winchester added. “They are the ones who put in all the work and now they don’t get to see the results of their efforts. We needed to see the results of that. We needed that confidence boost. But now we will have to wait another year. We will go back at it when school starts back next year.”
