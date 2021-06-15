LEXINGTON — The Williamsburg girls’ track and field team turned in another solid showing the KHSAA Class A State Track Meet after placing 10th with 23 points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets had five individuals medal along with their 4x400 Meter Relay team.
Senior Mikkah Siler placed second in the High Jump event and fifth in the 400 Meter Dash while the 4x400 Meter Relay team of Madison Peace, Lylah Mattingly, Mikkah Siler, and Nevaeh Warren placed fifth. Lylah Mattingly placed sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles, and eighth in the 100 Meter Hurdles. Nevaeh Warren turned in a sixth-place effort in the 800 Meter Run.
Lynn Camp didn’t tally any points its 4x400 Meter Relay team turned in a 21st-place finish.
On the boys’ side, neither Williamsburg nor Lynn Camp finished with any points.
Editor’s note: KHSAA Class 3A results were taken from the official results listed on KYMilesplit.
KHSAA Class A State Track Meet
University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility
Girls Team Scores
1, Bishop Brossart 87. 2, Somerset 67. 3, Louisville Collegiate 54. 4, St. Henry District 44.20. 5, Beechwood 38. 6, Murray 37.50. 7, Morgan County 33. 8, Walton-Verona 31.20. 9, Holy Cross (Louisville) 27. 10, Williamsburg 23. 11, University Heights 22. 12, Paris 21.20. 13, Lloyd Memorial 18. 14, Kentucky Country Day 16. 15, Frankfort 14.16, Raceland 12.20. 17, Mayfield 12. 17, Monroe County 12. 17, Bath County 12. 20, Lexington Christian 11.50. 21, Bethlehem 11. 22, Trimble County 8. 22, Owensboro Catholic 8. 22, Owen County 8. 22, Villa Madonna 8. 26, Leslie County 7. 26, Holy Cross (Covington) 7. 28, Walden 6. 28, Fort Knox 6. 28, Russellville 6. 31, St. Francis 5. 31, Brown 5. 33, Presentation 4.20. 34, Crittenden County 4. 34, Newport Central Catholic 4. 36, Red Bird Christian 3. 36, Riverside Christian 3. 38, Campbellsville 2. 39, Augusta 1.39, Sayre 1. 39, Menifee County 1. 39, Edmonson County 1.
Girls Individual Results
LYNN CAMP
4X400 METER RELAY
4:55.92 Relay Team 21st
WILLIAMSBURG
400 METER DASH
1:02.50 Mikkah Siler 5th
1:04.09 Madison Peace 9th
800 METER RUN
2:27.38 Nevaeh Warren 6th
100 METER HURDLES
17.57 Lylah Mattingly 8th
300 METER HURDLES
50.53 Lylah Mattingly 6th
55.64 Zoie Brown 21st
4X100 METER RELAY
54.98 Relay Team 12th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:20.16 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:54.52 Relay Team 19th
HIGH JUMP
5-0 Mikkah Siler 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
29-1 Alana Mah 19th
POLE VAULT
8-0 Sabrina Lewis 9th
7-6 Ashley Chapman 12th
SHOT PUT
28-6.5 Hailey Brown 19th
Boys Team Scores
1, Holy Cross (Louisville) 55. 2, Bishop Brossart 53. 3, Fort Knox 44. 4, Walton-Verona 41. 5, Beechwood 39. 6, Trimble County 37. 7, Louisville Collegiate 33. 8, Fulton County 32. 8, Lexington Christian 32. 10, Somerset 31. 11, Murray 30. 12, University Heights 29. 13, Bethlehem 26. 14, St. Henry District 23. 15, Green County 22. 16, Raceland 21. 17, Pikeville 18. 17, Lloyd Memorial 18. 19, Walden 12. 19, Danville 12. 19, Mayfield 12. 22, Fort Campbell 11. 23, Campbellsville 9. 24, Metcalfe County 6. 24, Dayton 6. 26, Model 5. 26, West Carter 5. 26, Prestonsburg 5. 26, Villa Madonna 5. 30, Crittenden County 4. 30, Harlan 4. 30, Betsy Layne 4. 30, Barbourville 4. 34, Monroe County 3. 34, Sayre 3. 36, Newport 2. 36, Middlesboro 2. 36, Nicholas County 2. 39, Owen County 1. 39, Holy Cross (Covington) 1.
Boys Individual Results
LYNN CAMP
3200 METER RUN
12:11.84 Logan Brock 22nd
WILLIAMSBURG
800 METER RUN
2:14.66 Robel Schwarz 22nd
4X100 METER RELAY
47.12 Relay Team 18th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:45.40 Relay Team 21st
LONG JUMP
17-4.5 Ben Hale 19th
POLE VAULT
9-0 Riley Chinn 17th
SHOT PUT
40-11.75 Bronson Bates 15th
