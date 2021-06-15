LEXINGTON — The Williamsburg girls’ track and field team turned in another solid showing the KHSAA Class A State Track Meet after placing 10th with 23 points.

The Lady Yellow Jackets had five individuals medal along with their 4x400 Meter Relay team.

Senior Mikkah Siler placed second in the High Jump event and fifth in the 400 Meter Dash while the 4x400 Meter Relay team of Madison Peace, Lylah Mattingly, Mikkah Siler, and Nevaeh Warren placed fifth. Lylah Mattingly placed sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles, and eighth in the 100 Meter Hurdles. Nevaeh Warren turned in a sixth-place effort in the 800 Meter Run.

Lynn Camp didn’t tally any points its 4x400 Meter Relay team turned in a 21st-place finish.

On the boys’ side, neither Williamsburg nor Lynn Camp finished with any points.

Editor’s note: KHSAA Class 3A results were taken from the official results listed on KYMilesplit.

KHSAA Class A State Track Meet

University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility

Girls Team Scores

1, Bishop Brossart 87. 2, Somerset 67. 3, Louisville Collegiate 54. 4, St. Henry District 44.20. 5, Beechwood 38. 6, Murray 37.50. 7, Morgan County 33. 8, Walton-Verona 31.20. 9, Holy Cross (Louisville) 27. 10, Williamsburg 23. 11, University Heights 22. 12, Paris 21.20. 13, Lloyd Memorial 18. 14, Kentucky Country Day 16. 15, Frankfort 14.16, Raceland 12.20. 17, Mayfield 12. 17, Monroe County 12. 17, Bath County 12. 20, Lexington Christian 11.50. 21, Bethlehem 11. 22, Trimble County 8. 22, Owensboro Catholic 8. 22, Owen County 8. 22, Villa Madonna 8. 26, Leslie County 7. 26, Holy Cross (Covington) 7. 28, Walden 6. 28, Fort Knox 6. 28, Russellville 6. 31, St. Francis 5. 31, Brown 5. 33, Presentation 4.20. 34, Crittenden County 4. 34, Newport Central Catholic 4. 36, Red Bird Christian 3. 36, Riverside Christian 3. 38, Campbellsville 2. 39, Augusta 1.39, Sayre 1. 39, Menifee County 1. 39, Edmonson County 1.

KHSAA Class A State Track Meet

University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility

Girls Individual Results

LYNN CAMP

4X400 METER RELAY

4:55.92 Relay Team 21st

WILLIAMSBURG

400 METER DASH

1:02.50 Mikkah Siler 5th

1:04.09 Madison Peace 9th

800 METER RUN

2:27.38 Nevaeh Warren 6th

100 METER HURDLES

17.57 Lylah Mattingly 8th

300 METER HURDLES

50.53 Lylah Mattingly 6th

55.64 Zoie Brown 21st

4X100 METER RELAY

54.98 Relay Team 12th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:20.16 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:54.52 Relay Team 19th

HIGH JUMP

5-0 Mikkah Siler 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

29-1 Alana Mah 19th

POLE VAULT

8-0 Sabrina Lewis 9th

7-6 Ashley Chapman 12th

SHOT PUT

28-6.5 Hailey Brown 19th

KHSAA Class A State Track Meet

University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility

Boys Team Scores

1, Holy Cross (Louisville) 55. 2, Bishop Brossart 53. 3, Fort Knox 44. 4, Walton-Verona 41. 5, Beechwood 39. 6, Trimble County 37. 7, Louisville Collegiate 33. 8, Fulton County 32. 8, Lexington Christian 32. 10, Somerset 31. 11, Murray 30. 12, University Heights 29. 13, Bethlehem 26. 14, St. Henry District 23. 15, Green County 22. 16, Raceland 21. 17, Pikeville 18. 17, Lloyd Memorial 18. 19, Walden 12. 19, Danville 12. 19, Mayfield 12. 22, Fort Campbell 11. 23, Campbellsville 9. 24, Metcalfe County 6. 24, Dayton 6. 26, Model 5. 26, West Carter 5. 26, Prestonsburg 5. 26, Villa Madonna 5. 30, Crittenden County 4. 30, Harlan 4. 30, Betsy Layne 4. 30, Barbourville 4. 34, Monroe County 3. 34, Sayre 3. 36, Newport 2. 36, Middlesboro 2. 36, Nicholas County 2. 39, Owen County 1. 39, Holy Cross (Covington) 1.

KHSAA Class A State Track Meet

University of Kentucky Outdoor Track Facility

Boys Individual Results

LYNN CAMP

3200 METER RUN

12:11.84 Logan Brock 22nd

WILLIAMSBURG

800 METER RUN

2:14.66 Robel Schwarz 22nd

4X100 METER RELAY

47.12 Relay Team 18th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:45.40 Relay Team 21st

LONG JUMP

17-4.5 Ben Hale 19th

POLE VAULT

9-0 Riley Chinn 17th

SHOT PUT

40-11.75 Bronson Bates 15th

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you