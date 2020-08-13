WILLIAMSBURG — Like most volleyball coaches in the state, Dirk Berta has had to adapt to get his Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets ready for the upcoming season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn’t been easy, but Berta is trying his best to have Williamsburg ready to improve on last season’s 13 wins.
“It has definitely been different,” Berta said. “The biggest challenge has been breaking the girls up into different groups and not having them participate in open gym together. Our players have adjusted well and will tell you that they have never been in better shape.
“It’s no secret that we are in the toughest district in the region and have struggled with district competition,” he added. “We believe that we have the ability to challenge our district opponents this season and definitely other region opponents.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets return two starters from last season’s squad in juniors Kaylee Graham and Vidisha Banker.
“These girls have been key contributors to our varsity team since they were freshmen,” Berta said. “We see them both having the ability to play every rotation for us this season.”
With both Graham and Banker returning along with a talented roster, Berta believes his team will be strong in a lot of areas.
“We have several sophomores that saw some varsity playing time last season that will need to contribute this season, as well as some freshmen. We believe a strength of ours will be our offense this season, which we see as being stronger than in the past,” he said. “Defense will be where we will focus more time. (The girls) have been consistently showing up and working hard while they are in the gym.”
Berta said his team has set multiple goals this season while putting together a schedule that will test his Lady Yellow Jackets.
“We came close to capturing the All ‘A’ region title last season, so to win the title this season is definitely a team goal,” he said. “We are also looking to extend our win total this season and set a new season win record as we did last season with 13 total wins.
“It is a very competitive schedule with six region tournament teams from last season on it, as well as our district opponents,” Berta added. “This schedule will most certainly prepare us for the All ‘A’ tournament as well as the district tournament. In our opinion, our district is very competitive in the region, with possibly the top three teams. With that said, we believe that we have seen progress in our team as we prepare for our fourth season ever participating in volleyball and we expect to be very competitive in our district.”
Berta also feels getting off to a good start could be key for his team.
“It’s definitely important to get off to a good start,” he admitted. “The All ‘A’ region tournament is currently scheduled for the first weekend of the season, and unless it is moved to a later date, our team will have to be playing well early in the season.
“We are very excited (to get the season started),” Berta added. “Our girls have put in a lot of work during this summer period and we are looking forward to seeing their hard work pay off. They are excited and ready to play, and thankful for the opportunity to be able to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.