Lady Wildcats survive late rally by McCreary Central, hand Lady Raiders 6-5 loss

STEARNS — Lynn Camp needed a win in the worst way, and the Lady Wildcats got it by defeating McCreary Central, 6-5, on Monday.
But the win didn’t come easy.
The Lady Wildcats (14-11) had to hold off a late rally by the Lady Raiders which saw McCreary Central score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning before Lynn Camp wrapped up the win.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad led 2-1 after three innings of play and added two runs in the sixth inning to push their lead to 4-1. The Lady Raiders added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning before Lynn Camp added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning.
“I was proud of how hard these girls battled and didn’t give up,” Hendrix said. “We only had two errors and we did well at the plate. When we didn’t get base hits, we had shots but they were caught. Halle Mills and Katie Miller had a big night and the plate and in the field. Jorja Carnes made some great defensive plays at first, too. This was a good win and I’m hoping we can gain some momentum going into the rest of the week.”
Halle Mills went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and one run scored while Katie Miller finished with two hits, and one RBI and one run scored. Julia Shepherd and Gabriella Carollo each had a hit and RBI apiece while Alissa Crumpler finished with a hit and Madyson Roberts drove in a run.
Roberts secured another win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing nine hits and five earned runs while striking out five batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.