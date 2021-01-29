After a big in over Cordia on Saturday, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats struggled to get much going against the Knox Central Lady Panthers on Tuesday, losing 82-41 in the 51st District matchup.
It was the second district game for Knox Central this season. They lost to Pineville, 71-42, last week, and are now 0-2 in district play.
For Knox Central, it was a big night with their brand new lineup. Eighth-grader Halle Collins, the top ranked player in the 13th Region, transferred from North Laurel and landed at Knox Central this week. Collins played her last game for North Laurel on Saturday. Her addition to the Lady Panthers' lineup makes them a contender in the region, and it showed on Tuesday.
Collins poured in a game-high 22 points in the win, scoring most of her points in the first half of the blowout win. Collins played her last game for North Laurel on Saturday. Presley Partin also scored 22 for the Lady Panthers.
Lynn Camp struggled from the opening tip of the game. Knox Central came out on fire, scoring 28 points in the first quarter, while the Lady Wildcats connected on just four field goals, trailing 28-9 after one. Knox Central continued to dominate in the second quarter, extending their lead to 49-28 at the half.
Lynn Camp scored just 19 points in the second half. The Lady Panthers scored 25 points in the third quarter and led 74-28 heading into the fourth quarter, before cruising to the 82-41 win.
The 82 points scored by Knox Central was the most points allowed by the Lady Wildcats this season. After starting the season 4-1, Lynn Camp has lost four of their last five games.
The Lady Wildcats now sit at 5-5 on the year. They will return to action on Friday, traveling to take on Pineville. Knox Central will travel to take on Bill County on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.