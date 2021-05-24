Lady Wildcats shut out Williamsburg, 13-0

WILLIAMSBURG — Nikki Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are finishing regular season play on a high note after defeating Williamsburg, 13-0, on Monday.
The Lady Wildcats (17-14) are winners of two straight and look to win their regular season finale at home against Bell County on Thursday.
“We were able to gain some momentum and establish a lead in the first inning and we never looked back,” He drizzle said. “Mady Roberts was rock solid on the mound and we played good defense. The girls came up big at the plate and were able to score every inning.
“Katie Miller hit a three run shot to left field and had five RBI,” she added. “We are starting to play our best ball at the right time. I think this win will get them some confidence and prepare them for district.”
Lynn Camp took charge early with five runs in the first inning before adding a run in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead. The Lady Wildcats added two runs in the third inning and another in the fourth before putting the game out of reach with a four-run fifth inning.
Katie Miller hit a home run during the win, finishing with three hits, five RBI, and two runs scored while Gabriella Carollo collected two hits, and scored three times.
Alysa Crumpler and Julia Shepherd both had a hit and an RBI apiece while Halle Mills, Jorja Carnes and Olivia Dozier each finished with a hit.
Madyson Roberts notched another win for the Lady Wildcats, tossing a complete game while allowing only three hits, and finishing with eight strikeouts.
