Lady Wildcats' bats remain red-hot during 12-2 win over Wayne County

CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s Alissa Crumpler turned in one of her best games as a Lady Wildcat during Monday’s matchup with Wayne County.
Crumpler connected with a home run, finished with two hits while driving in four runs and scoring twice during Lynn Camp’s 12-2 win.
The Lady Wildcats (8-1) are winners of seven straight and have scored at least 10 runs in five consecutive games and eight times overall. Lynn Camp has outscored its opponents 112-36.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well. When we get people in scoring position, we find a way to score,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We’ve been utilizing our speed and base running to get players in scoring position.
“Alissa Crumpler had a big night for us at the plate, she was responsible for six of our runs tonight,” she added. “We have a big district game tomorrow night, so I’m hoping our hot bats will continue.”
Hendrix’s squad wasted little time showing they were the superior team on Monday by scoring nine runs in the second inning and never looking back.
The Lady Cardinals added a run in the top of the third to make the score, 9-2, but the Lady Wildcats answered with a three-run fourth inning to seal the win.
Halle Mills continues to impress in the pitcher’s circle, limiting Wayne County to three hits. She didn’t allow an earned run and struck out nine batters. Mills also went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and one run scored.
Hanah Lay and Gabriella Carollo each had a hit and an RBI apiece while Charity Steele and Katie Miller each finished with a hit and two runs scored.
Jorja Carnes finished with a hit and a run scored while Olivia Dozier drove in a run and Chelsea Hendrickson scored a run.
Lynn Camp will host Pineville in a 51st District matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.