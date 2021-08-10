Lady Wildcat cross country team has eyes set on winning region championship

CORBIN — With a talented nucleus returning, including junior Abby Mabe, could this fall be when the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats cross country team brings home a region title?
Coach Marc Estep likes his team’s chances.
“We missed second place last year by one point — one point,” he said. “I feel like our girls have an excellent chance to win it all this year as long as they put the work in. I feel like we should have three or maybe four runners in the top 10.”
Joining Mabe will be Eighth-grader Lauren Partin, junior Arabella Pennington, senior Halle Mills, juniors Bella Blevins, and Alissa Crumpler, and eighth-grader Lilly Henize.
“Abby is returning this year after a second-place finish in the region last year. She is our leader and most experienced runner we have,” Estep said. “I expect big things from her this year, as I do each year. She is a great kid to coach. Lauren had a great first year as a seventh-grader finishing 10th at the region and 83rd at the state meet. She will be one to watch as she continues to get stronger and learning how to race.
“Arabella finished in the top 20 at the region and is our hardest worker on the team,” he added. “She continues to improve every year, and I expect more improvement this year, especially since she was able to run track and that has her already in mid-season form. Halle is our only senior and she has started this year off great, working harder than I have ever seen her. I feel that even though it is her last season, it will be her best — nothing wrong with a breakout year your senior year. Bella has shown that she is ready to work hard and is probably our biggest supporter within the team. Always willing to keep everyone's spirits up and she leads by example, very proud of her. Alissa will return this year for her second season, even though she dealt with an injury late in the year she was one of the biggest reasons we finished so well as a team — she is an important part, and Lilly comes to us this year for the first time and has already shown she will be a big help to this program. I’m looking forward to seeing her improve each week.”
Estep said he’s impressed with the number of new runners his team has along with overall team depth.
“We have several eighth and ninth-grade girls that will be in the mix at the end of the year for a spot on the final seven runners, and that is exciting for me as a coach to have that depth,” he said. “We have a large group of veterans and a larger group of new young girls. I think competition within will help us tremendously this year because now they will be competing for the top spots at the end of the year to go to the region and state meets.”
To prepare his team for the region, Estep said he plans to run more invitationals this season.
“We are returning to the state course early this season and we also host a meet on September 11th, which is a demanding course,” he said. “We plan to run more invitationals this year, since we are getting, and this will give our kids more exposure and the ability to compete against better competition.
”I'm just excited for this group of ladies, they are a blast to be around and I love the way they work as a group.,” Estep added. “The sky is the limit.”
