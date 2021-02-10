Normally, during the first week of February, you would find area high school bowlers at the KHSAA State Bowling Championships. But with the season being pushed back a couple of months this year due to COVID, many teams have just begun their season.
This weekend was no different for the Rollin’ Redhounds. Although they had participated in a singles tournament back in January, today was the first team tournament of the 2020-21 season.
Saturday’s tournament was held at Galaxy Lanes in Richmond.
Covid safety guidelines were followed with everyone wearing masks, limited spectators, and teams limited to bowling on assigned lanes with only their school.
Teams from Corbin, Lexington Catholic, Fleming County, Madison Southern, Lincoln County, and Wayne County schools were in attendance for both the boys and girls divisions. The platform consisted of five-person teams bowling three individual games, followed by three baker games. The total pin count at the end determined the final placement.
Corbin Girls Team individual scores were: Brooke Stewart (162, 180, 184), Lauren Shackleford (164, 212, 146), Emily Pridemore (98, 163, 144), Linda Grace Shepherd (100, 127), Linda Grace Shepherd/Leah Pataki (103), Madison Young (91, 124), Madison Young/Hannah Miracle (72).
Lady Rollin’ Redhound baker scores were 134, 134, and 160. The total pin count for the Lady Redhounds was 2,498. The total pin count was enough to secure the Lady Rollin‘ Redhounds a first-place finish followed by Fleming County, Lexington Catholic, Lincoln County, Wayne County, and Madison Southern.
Corbin Boys Team Individual scores were: Kevin Allen (213, 170, 213), Sam Belew (156, 183, 170), Ryan Lunsford (145, 137, 201), Nate Lunsford (159, 145, 159), Gavin Slone (119, 142), and Gavin Slone/Jeremy White (101). The Corbin boys’ baker scores were 193, 184, and 157. The total pin count for the boys’ team was 2, 947.
The Corbin boys team finished in third place behind Lexington Catholic and Fleming County. The remaining teams finishing behind the Redhounds were Madison Southern, Lincoln County, and Wayne County.
Both teams will be back in action this weekend for tournaments in Richmond on Saturday and in Danville on Sunday.
