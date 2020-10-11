LONDON — Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds were able to secure the 49th District’s No. 2 seed after upending South Laurel, 5-1, on Tuesday.
Corbin took a 3-1 advantage into halftime and put the match away with two unanswered goals in the second half.
Grace Gibson turned in a stellar effort scoring two goals in the win as the Lady Redhounds improved to 4-4-1 overall and 2-1 against 49th District opposition.
The loss turned out to be the Lady Cardinals’ seventh in a row as Jeremy Howard’s squad fell to 2-9-1 overall, and 0-3 in 49th District play.
Gibson scored Corbin’s first two goals to give her team a 2-0 lead early in the first half. South Laurel’s Lindsay Cox scored during the 29th minute but Clara Finneseth’s goal right before halftime led to a 3-1 Lady Redhound cushion.
Kaiden Walden and Olivia Jones each scored in the second half to put the match out of reach.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against Somerset. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
