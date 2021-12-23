CORBIN -- The Corbin Lady Redhounds continued their winning ways on Wednesday when they played the Danville Lady Admirals in the championship round of the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash, and came away with a 67-58 win.
It made the seventh win in a row for Isaac Wilson's squad, who has established themselves as one of the teams to beat, not only in the 50th District, but in the entire 13th Region.
Danville entered the game as the top ranked team, according to RPI, in the 12th Region, having won six of their seven games played. On Wednesday, the Lady Redhounds had no problem with the Lady Admirals controlling the game from the opening tipoff.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he thought this team's win over Danville and the rest of the field in the tournament were big wins for his team.
"It was a good win for us. Danville has a good team. They were ranked as the top team in the 12th Region according to the RPI and we were ranked as the second team in the 13th," said Wilson. "Our girls played hard on both ends of the court. I was proud of the way we played."
Sophomore Darcie Anderson picked up where she left off on Tuesday, powering the Lady Redhounds to the win with a game-high 21 points. Shelby Stewart added 15 points for Corbin.
Anderson got off to a hot start, scoring 14 of her 21 in the first half, as the Lady Redhounds took a 33-25 advantage after the second quarter.
The Lady Admirals had their best showing of the night coming out of halftime, cutting into the Corbin lead. Stewart scored six points in the third and Anderson knocked down a big three, as the Lady Redhounds clinged to a 47-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Corbin connected on just four field goals in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Admirals were forced to send them to the line in an effort to rally. Reagan Walker scored seven of her nine points in the fourth, and the Lady Redhounds hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the 67-58 win.
Wilson said he was happy with the way his team came out strong against Danville, after a sluggish start to their game on Tuesday, but noted there are still areas in which his team can improve.
"I thought we came out much better in the first half tonight. I wouldn't say we played a full four quarters, but it was a good effort," said Wilson. "I thought we could have shot better from the free throw line and that is something I would like to see improve. But I thought we played well and hope we can build off of this win."
Corbin 67, Danville 58
Corbin 17 16 14 19 - 67
Danville 8 13 19 18 - 58
Corbin (67) - Anderson 21, Shelby Stewart 15, Bailey Stewart 9, Kallie Housley 7, Walker 9, Erica Angel 5, Kalia Stidham 1
Danville (58) - J. Akers 7, L. Akers 14, Tandy 14, Mays 13, Bradshaw 5, Bottom 2, Turner 3
