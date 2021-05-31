It was a pitcher's duel on Monday in the first round of the 50th District Tournament when the Corbin Lady Redhounds took on the Whitley County Lady Colonels.
Whitley County took an early 1-0 lead, but the Lady Redhounds were able to score a run in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth to claim the 3-1 victory.
Coach Crystal Stidham said her team showed up and put together a complete team win when they needed it the most.
"It's tournament time. You have to come to win and play every single game because I believe anyone can win. It's just a different atmosphere and we play all season for the postseason," said Stidham. "I cannot begin to tell you how proud I am of my team. It was a complete team win today for these ladies. I've told them time and time again, we can coach you, but at the end of the day, it is them out there."
Shelby Stewart started on the mound and pitched a complete game for the Lady Redhounds. She allowed just four hits and one run, while striking out five batters in the win.
Stewart held the Lady Colonels scoreless for the first inning, but Whitley County's Jaycie Monhollen belted a ball over the center field wall to put her team on the board and give them a 1-0 lead after two innings.
Corbin responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning when Shelby Stewart scored on a bunt by Rebecca Stewart to tie the game at 1-1.
Kennedie Guiher reached base on a bunt to start off the bottom of the fourth inning. Bailey Stewart bunted at the next at-bat and reached base, moving Guiher to third. A double by eighth grader Danni Foley brought both Guiher and Bailey Stewart home to extend Corbin's lead to 3-1.
Despite Whitley County's efforts to mount a comeback, the Lady Redhounds' defense was able to hold them off and cruise to the win. Stidham said she was proud of the way her defense and pitching came together.
"My outfield made some big time plays today, covering ground, that fired our team up. Brianna Rucker saved two runs from scoring. Then Alayan Reynolds was letting nothing fall," said Stidham. "My infield remained solid and backed up our pitcher Shelby Stewart who pitched an awesome game."
Whitley County Coach Angela Singleton said she was happy with the way her team fought throughout the game, but it was a tough loss for her crew.
"Today was a tough pill to swallow, but we told the girls all we wanted from them all season was to leave it all out on the field. I feel they did that today," said Singleton. "The seniors I had this year were beyond what words can explain. They were always working hard and taking extra cuts on their own. We love them dearly and I hope they know that."
With the win, Corbin advanced to the finals of the 50th District Tournament. They will take on South Laurel on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.