CORBIN -- The Corbin girls tennis team had just begun practices when the COVID-19 pandemic put the season to an end.
Corbin girls tennis coach Chris Jones and his Lady Redhounds were looking to pick up their 12th regional championship win in a row this season but the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season has put that goal on hold for now.
"Our season had only begun a few short weeks before the pandemic forced us to cease practicing," he said. "This year's team was fully loaded with eight returning seniors and a full lineup of other strong players."
With so much experience returning to the Lady Redhound squad, Jones was extremely confident that his team would not only put up their 12th region title in a row but also expected to see all six of their region players move on and compete in this year's state tournament.
"On the last day of school, we met with the girls with great hope that we would return to finish the rest of the season," he said. "We encouraged them to stay in shape, hit tennis balls as much as they could on their own, so that we could come back and finish the last weeks of the season strong. But after just a few weeks, our school courts were locked up and the nightmare that we wouldn't return became more real."
And once the announcement had been made by the KHSAA that the spring sports season was officially canceled, Jones knew that meant his team's goals of another region title and all other goals in between were over for this season.
"It was heartbreaking to cancel our annual trip to Hilton Head for spring break and even more so to give up on our regional tournament plans," he said.
Jones is looking forward to getting back on the court with his Lady Redhounds for next year and hopes to see his team overcome this season's difficulties and come back even stronger than ever.
