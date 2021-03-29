It was a tough night for the Corbin Lady Redhounds when they took a 13-0 loss to the Rockcastle County Lady Rockets on Monday night.
Lady Rockets pitcher Madison McIntosh did not allow a single run from Corbin. The Lady Redhounds' only hit came from Alayna Reynolds in the sixth inning.
Coach Crystal Stidham said that while the game did not turn out how they wanted, she hoped the loss was a learning experience for her young team.
“Tonight was a learning night for certain and I am proud of many things I was able to see tonight in my team,” said Stidham. “The score definitely doesn’t indicate the fight we had and the plays we were able to make up through five full innings. We made errors they capitalized on and those we will learn from and move forward.”
Shelby Stewart pitched for Corbin. Stewart lasted the entire six innings, allowing 13 hits and 13 runs, while striking out three batters.
Stidham said her team will focus on the next 30 games of the season.
“Rockcastle County is always a great team and I love that we played them right off. It helps to see where we are coming off missing a whole year, what we need to work on, and how we can just get better for the next 30 games in our season.”
