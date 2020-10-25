A nail-biting volleyball match was finally ended in five sets when the Corbin Lady Redhounds knocked off the Whitley County Lady Colonels in the finals of the 50th District Tournament on Wednesday.
It was the second time the two teams have met this season, and the second match that had fans on their seats. In their first meeting, the teams went to five sets, with Corbin winning 16-14 in the fifth set to take the win. On Wednesday, the Lady Redhounds were able to pull away in the fifth set, taking the 15-10 win to close out the match.
In their second loss to Corbin this season, Whitley County Coach Neysa Countryman said it’s always difficult to lose, but especially when the match goes the distance.
“Losing matches in the fifth set is one of the toughest feelings, and we’ve done that now twice with Corbin this season,” said Countryman. “It was up and down the entire match for both teams. Our highs were really high, but we had a hard time really finding a groove. Corbin found their stride in the fifth set and our team just did not respond well to what they were putting on our side of the net.”
Whitley County came out of the gate strong in the opening set, taking a 25-19 win to go up 1-0. Corbin got things going in the second and third sets and looked like they were going to take the match, winning 25-19 and 25-17.
Down 2-1 and facing a loss, the Lady Colonels were able to bounce back in the fourth set and claw their way to an impressive 25-17 lead to force the fifth and final set. Whitley County just couldn’t get much going, as Corbin finished the match in the fifth.
Corbin Coach Vanessa Ross praised Whitley County’s efforts in the match, but said her team continued to make errors and set themselves back throughout the match.
“It was a great win. Whitley gave us a run for our money. They played great,” said Ross. “We love to dig ourselves a hole. We once again made way too many errors on our side of the net. We can’t just make one and let it go. It’s four or five before we decide to get the ball back.”
With the win, Corbin is now 11-5 on the season, while Whitley County drops to 12-3. Both teams will advance to the 13th Region tournament next week, and enter as the favorites to reach the finals and face each other for a third time this year.
Ross said she thought her team finally showed the grit needed to make a run this postseason.
“I think tonight was good for my team. They needed to dig deep and find the heart to pull it out,” said Ross. “In that fifth set you could see the heart they had and how bad they wanted it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.