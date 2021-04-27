LONDON — The Corbin Lady Redhounds turned in another stellar effort against a regional opponent after cruising to an easy 9-0 win over South Laurel.

Corbin only lost seven games throughout the entire nine matches.

“I’m very proud of our girls,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “They continue to improve with each match.”

Corbin 9, South Laurel 0

Singles

No. 1 - Lindsay Jones (C) def. K. Kemper (SL), 8-0

No. 2 - Rachel Morton (C) def. K. Wilson (SL), 8-1

No. 3 - Katie Morton (C) def. M. Finley (SL), 8-0

No. 4 - Nancy Jackson (C) def. L. Hoskins (SL), 8-0

No. 5 - Olivia McArthur (C) def. C. Durham (SL), 8-3

No. 6 - Candace Keith (C) def. Tinley Bowling (SL), 8-2

Doubles

No. 1 - Morton/Morton (C) def. Kemper/Wilson (SL), 8-0

No. 2 - Hannah Jones/Jackson (C) def. Finley/Hoskins (SL), 8-0

No. 3 - Allison Lundy/Charley Beth Harris (C) def. Johnson/Mills (SL), 8-1

