Lady Redhounds score sixth straight win with 69-46 victory over Somerset

CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds are on a roll, picking up their sixth straight win when they defeated the Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers on Tuesday night in the second round of the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash at Corbin.
While the Lady Redhounds’ offense played well on Tuesday, it was their defensive effort that made the difference in the game. After leading just 29-27 at the half, Corbin allowed just six field goals from the Lady Briar Jumpers in the entire second half, on their way to the 69-46 win.
Coach Isaac Wilson said he was happy with his team’s effort in the second half, after acknowledging that they did not play well in the first two quarters of the game.
“We did not play a full four quarters tonight. Thankfully for us basketball has two halves because we played much better in the second half,” said Wilson. “I thought our defense was much better in the second half. That’s what we have to do if we want to win games against good teams.”
Corbin got two big games from Darcie Anderson and Kallie Housley on Tuesday. Anderson led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Housley with 19.
Wilson said that he has several players on this squad who can step up like that on any given night and it was good to see Anderson and Housley play well.
“Both of those girls had big games for us. Darcie had been scoring eight or 10 points per game, and she doubled that tonight, and that is what we need,” said Wilson. “We always say we is better than me. It may not be my night to step up and score 20 points, but we can get that from someone else. You never know who is going to be that person for us.”
Housley got the night started off right, scoring eight of her 19 points in the first quarter, as the Lady Redhounds jumped out to a demanding 19-10 lead. Corbin’s offense went cold in the second quarter, however, allowing Somerset to cut the lead to 29-27 at the half.
The second half was all Corbin. Housley scored eight in the third. Anderson added seven in the fourth, along with five points from freshman Reagan Walker. Corbin also shot 24 free throws in the second half, connecting on 16 of them, on their way to the 69-46 victory.
The Lady Redhounds will look to continue their win streak against Danville tonight in the finals of the Lady Redhound Christmas Bash.
“We have to take what we did tonight and last night and build on it,” said Wilson. “We have to continue to play defense like we did in the second half tonight and build on what we’re doing offensively.”
Corbin 69, Somerset 46
Corbin 19 10 20 20 - 69
Somerset 10 17 10 9 - 46
Corbin (69) - Anderson 20, Housley 19, Shelby Stewart 8, Walker 7, Bailey Stewart 6, Faulkner 4, Angel 3, Jordan 2
Somerset (46) - Mills 12, Dye 10, Bruner 9, Fisher 5, Barnes 5, Combs 4, Cooper 1
