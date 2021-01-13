The Corbin Lady Redhounds picked up their fourth straight win of the season on Monday night, when they took on the Lincoln County Lady Patriots and came away with a 64-40 victory.
Corbin had several girls find the scoring column on the night, led by senior Shelby Stewart with 18. Lauren Faulkner finished with 12 points for the Lady Redhounds, and Kallie Housely added nine.
Coach Isaac Wilson said his team was forced to work through the physicality of the Lady Patriots, but were able to play through it and put together a nice night on the offensive end of the court.
“It was a good win for us tonight. I didn’t think we played as well as we could have, but that was because of Lincoln County,” said Wilson. “They are a physical team and that gave us some trouble. I was proud of the way we played through it and handled it.”
Corbin was in control of the game from the tip. They outscored the Lady Patriots 18-9 in the first quarter, and their lead was never in question. At the end of the first half, the Lady Redhounds led 30-17.
Jackson County had their best stretch of the night in the third quarter, but Corbin was able to stay neck-and-neck with them, maintaining their lead. Two big three-point shots from Stewart and Kalia Stidham helped the Lady Redhounds to a 44-32 lead after three.
Corbin saved their best for last, putting together a nice fourth quarter run. Faulkner scored six points in the period and Stewart, Cadence Wynn, and Brooklyn Thomas each knocked down shots from beyond the arc, as the Lady Redhounds cruised to the 64-40 win.
The 40 points scored by Lincoln County was their lowest point total of the year. Wilson said he was happy with his team’s performance on the defensive of the court.
“I thought our girls played hard. We have some length and that tends to give some teams some trouble,” said Wilson. “We have to keep getting better. It’s always good to get a win.”
With the win, Corbin is now 4-0 on the year. They will return to action on Thursday, playing host to Bell County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.